BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US CG greets nation on Independence Day

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 07:40am

KARACHI: The United States Consulate General in Karachi congratulated people of Pakistan on their 76th Independence Day being celebrated on August 14 across the country.

In a message issued here on Independence Day, the US Consulate General said Pakistan and the United States were celebrating not only Independence Day but also 76 years of their bilateral relations of both nations.

Today the American Pakistani staff celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and on behalf of the American people, the US CG congratulates the people of Pakistan on their 76th year of independence, the statement said, adding that there is a strong partnership built on shared interests in economic development, mutual prosperity, and regional security.

As we celebrate this milestone together and look to the future, the United States remains committed to our friendship with the Pakistani people and our relationship with the Government of Pakistan, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US Independence Day Pakistani nation US Consulate General Pak US relations

Comments

1000 characters

US CG greets nation on Independence Day

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories