2 killed, over 50 wounded in celebratory firing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in Karachi when people resorted to aerial firing to express their jubilation over the country’s 76th Independence Day, police said on Monday.

A 25-year-old woman and a man named Abdul Wahab were killed in Numaish Chowrangi and Lyari, respectively when they were hit by stray bullets.

On the other hand, over 50 people, including women and children, were injured in different parts of the city.

Three persons were injured in Korangi, Landhi and Mehmoodabad No 6 when they were hit by stray bullets.

Sources added that 29 persons who were injured in these incidents were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, while 24 to the Civil Hospital. Similarly nine people with injuries were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Islamabad Police are fully prepared to ensure security on the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day as over 1,500 police personnel and officers have taken their positions in different parts of the federal capital while special pickets have also been set up.

As many as 550 police officers and personnel are separately performing duties to regulate traffic. Special police pickets have been set up to keep an eye on the youth indulging in one-wheeling.

Apart from that, special police contingents have been deployed at parks and other public places, while police personnel, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) commandoes and special squads of the Dolphin Force are patrolling the city’s roads.

Police have made it clear that at no cost hooliganism would be tolerated, and those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron hand.

Despite the fact that section 144 was imposed in the capital, workers of a political party openly violated it, while all night police and FC personnel kept chasing them.

Police said they had also arrested an Afghan national from outside the F-9 Park and recovered weapons from him.