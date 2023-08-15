BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Pakistan

RUDA holds Independence Day ceremony

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: The River Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Monday held Independence Day ceremony, showcasing patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation.

The event was attended by RUDA CEO Imran Amin and COO Mansoor Janjua and their entire workforce, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion, disclosed a RUDA’s spokesperson.

The ceremony, held at RUDA headquarters, resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity, and a shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority’s mission of building sustainable urban environments that enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

On this occasion, the RUDA CEO delivered an impassioned address, highlighting the significance of Independence Day, and the crucial role each employee plays in the ongoing development and progress of our nation.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, we are reminded of the immense potential and responsibility we bear as citizens and as a development authority,” he added.

The RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua emphasized the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving both RUDA’s success and contributing to the nation’s growth.

It is pertinent to add that to commemorate Independence Day, RUDA has also launched a national song “Mera Ravi nahi rah pe gamzan” and a documentary, “Azadi ke pehli azan.”

RUDA Imran Amin Independence Day of Pakistan Mansoor Janjua

