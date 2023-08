President confers civilian awards on citizens, foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion of Independence Day conferred civil awards on citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields and for martyrs of Covid-19.

The investiture ceremony for the following civil awards will take place on Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024:-

(i). NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ: Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (Late) Nuclear Science, Iftikhar Arif Literature (Poetry/Writing), Islahuddin Siddiqui Sports (Hockey), Syed Qaim Ali Shah Public Service, Raja Zafar Ul Haq Public Service, Dr Shamshad Akhtar Public Service, Air Marshal Najib Akhtar Public Service (R)

(ii). HILAL-I-PAKISTAN: HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Services to Pakistan, He Lifeng Services to Pakistan

(iii). HILAL-I-SHUJAAT: Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera Gallantry, HILAL-I-IMTIAZ, Brig Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) Strategic Planning & Development, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig Science, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Education, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Education, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Education/ Medical Sciences, Rahat Ali Khan Arts (Qawwali/Singing), Mohammad Ahmed Shah Arts (Culture), Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti Film Direction & Fashion Designing, Muhammad Anwar Masood Literature (Poetry), Zahid Malik (Late) Journalism, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib Social Services, Ahmed Irfan Public Service, Raja Naeem Akbar Public Service, Lt Gen Muhammad Akram Khan (retd) Public Service, Brig Atif Rafique Public Service, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Public Service, Syed Tariq Fatemi Public Service, Tariq Bajwa Public Service, Tariq Mahmood Pasha Public Service, Shahid Khan Public Service, Sibtain F Haleem Public Service, Captain Zahid Saeed (retd) Public Service, Zahid Zaman Public Service, Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) Public Service (Religious Scholar), Syed Babar Ali Philanthropy, Prof Dr Adil Najam Education

(v). HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM: Luo Zhaohui Services to Pakistan, Ning Jizhe Services to Pakistan, Nong Rong Services to Pakistan, Sha Zukang Services to Pakistan, H H Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nayan Services to Pakistan, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser Services to Pakistan, Jin Liqun Services to Pakistan, Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Marshad Services to Pakistan, Oktay Memis Services to Pakistan, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kuwari Services to Pakistan, Najy Benhassine Services to Pakistan, Young Ye Services to Pakistan, Julien Harneis Services to Pakistan, Knut Ostby Services to Pakistan, Philippe Steinmetz Services to Pakistan, Dr Sebastian Paust Services to Pakistan, Michal Rossman Services to Pakistan, Joe Moyer Services to Pakistan

(vi). SITARA-I-PAKISTAN: H E Engineer Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi Services to Pakistan

(vii). SITARA-I-SHUJAAT: Tariq Mahmood Gallantry, Muhammad Aamir Naseem Gallantry, Majid Saleem Malik Gallantry, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gallantry, Lt Cdr Muqaddas Haider (R) Gallantry, Muhammad Younas (Shaheed) Gallantry, Nizam Ullah (Shaheed) Gallantry, Rahat Saleem (Shaheed) Gallantry, Ghulam Abbas (Shaheed) Gallantry, Abdul Latif (Shaheed) Gallantry, Saeed Ahmed (Shaheed) Gallantry, Ajmal Masih (Late) Gallantry, Muhammad Ramzan (Shaheed) Gallantry, Shams Ullah (Shaheed) Gallantry, Muhammad Sohrab (Shaheed) Gallantry, Asad Ullah Khan (Shaheed) Gallantry, Israr Muhammad Gallantry, Zia Ullah Khan (Shaheed) Gallantry, Mir Zubair Mahmood Gallantry, Muhammad Adnan Gallantry

(viii). SITARA-I-IMTIAZ: Castaldo Fabio Massimo Services to Pakistan, Meer Behrose Regi Services to Pakistan, Dr Jamshed Iqbal Science, Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon Science, Dr. Abid Mehmood Science (Agriculture Research), Dr Sumeera Ikram Science (Chemistry), Dr Muhammad Sarwar Metallurgical Engineering & Material Science, Syed Raza Akhlaq Engineering, Dr. Abdul Manan Engineering (Aero Space), Dr. Muhammad Nzar Guidance, Navigation & Trajectory Design, Naveed Maqbul Nuclear Safety, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz Education, Shama Hafeez Education, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta Education, Prof Dr Sohail Nadeem Education, Prof Dr Muhammad Farooque Hassan Education, Qari Hafiz Buzurg Shah Al Azhari Arts (Qira’at), Ms Malika Junaid Arts (Architecture), Bilal Lashari Arts (Direction, Cinematography, Script writing), Satish Anand Art (Film Production/ Distribution), Abdul Karim Baryalai Arts (Literature), Javed Bashir Ahmad Arts (Singing), Faakhir Mehmood Arts (Singing), Shabnam Arts (Singing), Wasif Nagi Journalism, Naila Kiani Sports (Mountaineering), Saira Furqan Social Services, Farhan Faruqui Social Services, Amanullah Kassim Machiyara Public Service, Aziz Memon Public Service (Humanitarian & Community Services), Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo Public Service, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Public Service, Lal Jan Jaffar Public Service, Muhammad Noor Miskanzi (late) Public Service, Sher Baz Khan Public Service, Dr Rashid Bajwa Public Service, Ismat Jabeen Afridi Public Service, Shuaib A Malik Public Service, Mervyn Francis Lobo Public Service, Waqar Ahmed Chouhan Public Service, Mohsin Hassan Butt Public Service, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Public Service, Dr Nadeem Jan Public Service, Fahad Haroon Public Service, Naeem Uz Zafar Public Service, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Public Service, Khawaja Zaka ud Din (late) Public Service, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Public Service, Arif Habib Public Service, Muhammad Nadeem Javaid Public Service, Jameel Ahmed Public Service, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput Public Service, Asim Ahmed Public Service, Ali Tahir Public Service, Kazim Niaz Public Service, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui Public Service, Duraid Qureshi Public Service, Lt Col Khalid Mahmood (retd) Public Service, Muhammad Raghib Hussain Public Service, Prof. Mufti Munib ur Rehman Public Service (Religious Scholar), Saleem Bukhari Journalism

(ix). PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR PRIDE OF PERFORMANCE: Dr. Muhammad Afzal Environmental Biotechnology, Prof. Dr. Faisal Shafait Science, Shakeel Ahmed Science (Physics), Waseem Azhar Nuclear Engineering, Asim Mahmood Qureshi Engineering (Metallurgy & Materials Science), Muhammad Tariq Chemical Engineering, Abrar Ali Engineering (Mechanical), Shahid Bashir Engineering, Dr Rizwan Asghar Computer Engineering, Dr Nasir Mohy-ud-din Embedded Computer & IC Design, Dr Syed Bilal Hussain Shah Aerodynamics, Dr. Naveed Iqbal Khan Durrani Aerospace Engineering, Dr. Muhammad Asad Strategic Communication Systems, Dr Saqlain Akhtar Engineering (Aerospace), Saleem Ud Din Engineering (Electrical), Dr Imtnan-Ul-Haque Qazi Engineering (Space Sciences & Technology), Muhammad Imran Zafar Structural Engineering, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza Education, Dr. Umer Shahbaz Education, Dr. Kashif Kifayat Education, Dr. Naveed Arshad Education, Prof. Bilquis Shabbir Education (Medical Sciences), Dr Amjad Mehboob Medicine, Muhammad Khalil (late) Arts (Karakul cap making), Muhammad Riaz Arts (Lacquer art), Shakar Bibi Arts (Balochi embroidery), Gulab Khel Arts (Rubab playing), Shazia Manzoor Arts (Singing), Dhai Bai alias Mai Dhai Arts (Singing), Hamayoon Khan Arts (Singing), Inayat Hussain Bhatti (late) Arts (Film Acting, Production, Direction, Script Writing), Zulfiqar Ali Attre Arts (Music Composing), Ajab Gul Arts (Acting / Direction), Ishrat Abass Arts (Drama/Theater/ Radio/ Actor), Shakir Zeb Arts (Music Direction), Abdul Jabbar Gull Arts (Sculpturing), Qadir Bux Mithoo Arts (Comedy), Mehboob Ali Arts (Artist & Designer, Woodcut Print Specialist), Mussarrat Kalanchvi Arts (Urdu / Saraiki Fiction & Playwriting), Adnan Siddiqui Arts (Acting, Host, Production), Zubaida (Naghma) Arts (Film Artist), Hassan Askari Arts (Film Direction /Writing), Mashkoor Raza Arts (Painting), Sheema Karmani Arts (Classical Dancing/ Choreography), Naseer Baig Mirza Arts (Comparing, Writing, Producer), Ajab Khan Arts (Calligraphy & Painting), Baqir Abbas Arts (Flute playing), Farha Mehmood Rana Arts, Noor Din Alias Chacha Noora Arts (Shoe Making), Ghulam Hussain Anjum Literature (Poetry/Writing), Nazeer Qaiser Literature (Poetry/Writing), Afzal Ahmad Syed (Syed Afzal Ahmad) Literature (Poetry/Writing), Hisam-ud-Din Aseer Mengal Literature (Poetry/Writing), Hameed Razi (Abdul Hameed Razi) Literature (Writing), Ahmad Hussain Mujahid Literature (Poetry/Writing), Ghulam Abbas Alias Abbas Tabish Literature (Poetry), Khalid Masood Khan Literature (Writing, Poetry & Columnist), Farkhanda Bokhari (Late) Literature (Poetry & Writing), Muhammad Ilyas Literature (Writing), Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir Literature (Poetry / Research), Shakeel Jazib (Rana Shakeel Asghar) Literature (Poetry), Ghulam Muhammad Arif Najmi Journalism (Photography), Suhail Sarwar Warraich Journalism, Salman Ghani Journalism, Ifrah Wali Sports (Skiing), Muhammad Sharif Tahir Sports (Wrestling), Zaman Anwar Sports (Wrestling), Shajar Abbas Sports (Athletics), Dr. Maryam Verzgani Public Service, Dr. Muhammad Atif Ikram Public Service

(x). SITARA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM: Dr. Huseinef. Kavazovie Services to Pakistan, Ms. Salma Salman Zahid Services to Pakistan, Piotr Opalinski Services to Pakistan

(xi). SITARA-I-KHIDMAT: Nasruddin Rupani Services to Pakistan, Samantha Power Services to Pakistan, Alexander N Green Services to Pakistan, Asif Rangoonwala Services to Pakistan

(xii). TAMGHA-I-SHUJA’AT: Syed Amer Akhtar Gallantry, Farman Ullah Gallantry, Muhammad Bilal Riaz Burki Gallantry, Azmat Ali Shah Gallantry, Mujeeb Ullah Gallantry, Abdul Malik Bhutto (Shaheed) Gallantry, Capt. I Wahid Mehmood Gallantry, Abdul Malik Kamangar (Shaheed) Gallantry, Deen Muhammad (Shaheed) Gallantry, Jatoi Khan Pitafi (Shaheed) Gallantry, Muhammad Saleem (Shaheed) Gallantry, Muhammad Arshad Khan Jadoon (Shaheed) Gallantry, Muhammad Adnan Gallantry 227. Mishkat Ullah Gallantry, Ashfaq Ahmad Gallantry, Mujeeb Ullah Shah Gallantry, Shahid Iqbal Gallantry

Syed Adeel Hussain Gallantry, Khaliq Dad Gallantry, Khalid Baqi Gallantry, Umar Khalid Gallantry, Abdul Nasir Gallantry, Muhammad Usman Gallantry, Mumtaz Akhtar Social Services, Muhammad Balach Nosherwani (Shaheed) Public Service

(xiii). TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ: Zubair Imam Malik Philanthropy, Abdul Hafeez Khan Philanthropy, Asad Ullah Khalid Gallantry, Dr. Mohammad Al-Arabi Bouazizi Services to Pakistan, Dr. Mukhayo Abdurakhmonova Services to Pakistan, Dr Javaid Ahmed Sheikh Services to Pakistan, Salman Ilyas Khan Services to Pakistan, Dr. Shaukat Saeed Science (Materials Chemistry), Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan Science (Environmental Science), Prof. Dr. Abdul Naeem Khan Science (Chemistry), Dr Haider Abbas Science, Abdul Aleem Haider Science (Physics), Dr. Muhammad Usman Akram Engineering, Dr. Tahir Masood Engineering, Dr. Salman Raza Naqvi Engineering, Dr. Hammad Omer Engineering, Murli Dhar Engineering (Architect), Syed Sabahat Hussain Mechanical Engineering, Muhammad Amin Warraich Project Management, Asif Iqbal Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Manzoor Ikram Science (Physics), Dr. Muhammad Zamurad Shah Electrical Engineering, Dr. Rashid Ahmad Bhatti Electrical Engineering, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Nadia Jamil Genetics, Dr. Sajid Yaqub Engineering (Mechanical), Imran Sarwar Satellite Communications, Dr. Muhammad Imran Afzal Engineering (Mechanical), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yar Education (Chemistry), Prof. Dr. Aamer Saeed Bhatti Education (Chemistry), Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir Education, Dr. Waseem Azhar (USA) Education, Dr. Talat Mehmood (Germany) Education, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Sawand (Shaheed) Education (IT& Higher Management), Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Education, Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Education, Dr. Hassan Imran Afridi Education, Anwar Amjad Education, Dr. Syed Mehmood Raza Education, Dr. Shagufta Jabeen Medicine, Prof Sajjad Naseer Education, Kanwal Amin Education, Dr. Shahid Hamid Medicine, Dr. Rashid Siddiqui Medicine, Dr. Shaukat Yousaf Khan Medicine, Muhammad Arshad Chohan Medicine, Prof. Rizwan Taj Medicine (Psychiatry, Medical Education), Dr. Nadeem Qamar Medicine (Cardiologist), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi Medicine (Psychiatry), Dr. Umraz Khan Medicine (Plastic Surgery), Khalid Waheed Medicine, Dr. Rizwan Jamil Rahman Medicine, Prof. Dr. Irfan Manzoor Bakhshi Medicine, Moquit Usman Medicine, Dr. Ghulam Abbas Medicine, Prof. Dr. Ali Raza Hashmi Medicine, Dr. Yasir Arafat Gabol Medicine, Dr. Awais Ahmed Lakhair Medicine, Qari Waseem Ullah Amin Arts (Qira’at)

Muhammad Shahbaz Qamar Arts (Naat Khawani), Sajal Ali Arts (Acting), Syeda Mehrbano Kazim (Alias Juggan Kazim) Arts (Anchoring /Acting), Abdul Batin Farooqi Arts (Acting), Almas Khan Khalil Arts (Folk Pashto Singing), Fazal Wahab Dard Arts (Singing), Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan Arts (Classical Singing), Imran Aziz Mian Arts (Qawwali), Arbab Khan Khoso Arts (Alghoza Playing), Jehanzeb Malik Arts (Painting), Jamil Ahmed Baloch Arts (Painting, Sculpturing), Gulraiz Ghouri Arts (Photography), Prof. Dr. Gul Rahim Khan Arts (Archaeology & Numismatics), Dr. Asma Ibrahim Arts (Archeology), Syed Ghalib Baqar Arts (Painting), Ghulam Abbas Khaskheli Arts (Egg Shell Painting), Mushtaque Ali Lashari Arts (Painting), Bandah Ali Arts (Folk Artist/ Painting, Rahmatullah Khan Arts (Photography), Dr. Khalid Bin Shaheen Acting / Production, Shahzad Rafique Arts (Film Direction), Khan Shahnawaz Malhi Arts (Painting), Muhammad Waseem Arts (Calligraphy), A.S Rind Arts (Painting / Calligraphy), Fizza Ali Meerza Arts (Production / Screen Writing), Amjad Sheikh Arts (Film Production/ Distribution), Abdul Wasay Chaudhary Arts (Film/Drama Acting), Farooq Hassan Arts (Host), Misbah Uddin Qazi Arts (Visual Arts), Dr. Aqeel Abbas Jafri Literature (Poetry & Linguistics), Ali Dost Aajiz Literature (Poetry / Writing), Anwer Sen Roy Literature (Poetry / Writing), Dr Mushtaq Ali Leghari Literature (Poetry / Writing), Shams ul Qamar (Late) Literature (Poetry / Writing), Dr. Muhammad Ismail Literature (Writing), Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch Literature (Writing), Ahmed Ataullah Literature (Poetry), Aziz Ijaz Literature (Poetry), Ghulam Qadir Buzdar (Late) Literature (Poetry), Muhammad Salim Shahzad Literature, Amjad Aziz Malik Journalism, Fahad Saleem Malik Journalism (Media / Technology), Syed Naqi Haider Naqvi Journalism, Shama Junejo Journalism, Waqar Satti Journalism, Farooq Adil Journalism, Fahad Hussain Journalism, Iftikhar Ahmed Journalism, Usman Tajwar Sports (Boxing), Ushna Sohail Sports (Lawn Tennis), Danish Atlas Sports (Squash), Farzana Shoaib Social Services, Syed FerozAlam Shah Social Services, Fadia Kashif Social Services, Molana Muhammad Maaz Religious Scholar, Moulana Khabeer Azad Religious Scholar, Lt Col Syed Maozzam Ali (Retd) Public Service, Syeda Arooba Bilal Hussain Gillani Public Service, Dr. Muhammad Salim Habib Public Service, Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman Public Service, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy Public Service, Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri Public Service, Dr Muhammad Quraish Khan Public Service, Abdul Rauf Baloch Public Service, Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai Public Service, Muhammad Imtiaz Buzdar Public Service, Amjad Hussain Public Service, Irfan Saleem Public Service, Saqib Sultan Al Mehmood Public Service, Ijaz Shafi Gillani Public Service, Musaddaq Zulqarnain Public Service, Muhammad Asif Jameel Public Service, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah Public Service, Muhammad Mushtaq Public Service, Farooq Mehboob Public Service, Aisha Khan Public Service, Basharat Mehmood Shehzad Public Service, Syed Rizwan Mahboob Public Service, Ali Tauqeer Shaikh Public Service, Afaq Ahmed Qureshi Public Service, Dr Inayat Hussain Public Service, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh Public Service, Rashid Mahmood Langrial Public Service, Zulfiqar Younas Public Service, Tanvir Butt Public Service, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Public Service, Bilal Siddique Kamyana Public Service, Shamim Ashraf Khawaja Public Service, Abida Malik Public Service, Zubair Ali Public Service, Haji Masood Parekh Public Service, Maqsood Ahmad Public Service (Heritage Management), Sarah Ahmad Public Service (Child Protection), Dr. Mimpal Singh Public Service (Inter-faith harmony), Dr. Saud Anwar Services to Pakistan, Dr. Rizwana Chaudhary Health (Gynecologist)

(xiv). TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT: Prof. Muhammad Amjad Shad Services to Pakistan, Aziza Shimmi Kidwai Services to Pakistan, Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui Services to Pakistan, Karamat Ullah Chaudhry Services to Pakistan

LIST OF COVID-19 MARTYRS

TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ: 1. Rabia Tayyab (Late) Health, Akram Qureshi (Late) Health, Ijaz Ahsan (Late) Health, Sana Fatima (Late) Health, Salman Tahir (Late) Health, Ali Nazir (Late) Health, Munawar Javed Mian (Late) Health, Salman Ali Iftikhar (Late) Health, Tanveer Akram Bhatti (Late) Health, Mussadiq Hussain (Late) Health, Asif Rao (Late) Health, Syed Asma Ahsan (Late) Health, Javed Iqbal (Late) Health, Irshad Nabi (Late) Health, Gulzar Ahmed Chaudhry (Late) Health, Ghulam Hussain (Late) Health, Qamar Khalil (Late) Health, Khalid Masood (Late) Health, Sikandar Saleh (Late) Health, Musharaf Iqbal (Late) Health, Riaz ul Islam (Late) Health, Prof. Khalid Chaudhry (Late) Health, Nimreen Health, Hafiz Salman (Late) Health, Basit Ghafoor (Late) Health, Abdul Qadir Shah (Late) Health, Naeem Akhtar (Late) Health, Hafiz Maqsood (Late) Health, Zia ul Hasan (Late) Health, Ghazala Shaheen (Late) Health, Rahat Maqsood (Late) Health, Ejaz Khawaja (Late) Health, Umer Daraz (Late) Health, Waseem Mushtaq (Late) Health, Bashir (Late) Health, Asif Khan Ghori (Late) Health, Muhammad Saleem (Late) Health, Hussain Amad (Late) Health, Syed Nasir Ali (Late) Health, Falak Shair Baloch (Late) Health, Mushtaq (Late) Health, Khalid Mahmood Akram (Late) Health, Anwar Solehri (Late) Health, Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Late) Health, Naqaish Sadiq (Late) Health, Azizuddin (Late) Health, Muhammad Muzammil Abbas (Late) Health, Muhammad Fayyaz Ahmed (Late) Health, Aslam Parvaiz Bhatti (Late) Health, Dr. Hassan Naeem Chaudhry (Late) Health, Sarwar Bilal (Late) Health, Brig Zafar Ahmed Malik (Late) (R) Health, Masood Amjad Chughtai (Late) Health, Dr. M. B. Jamil (Late) Health, Dr. Zia Ullah (Late) Health, Brig Shaheen Moin (Late) (R) Health, Dr. Shahid Hameed (Late) Health, Shahid Ghashkoori (Late) Health, Afzal Rathore (Late) Health, Javed Rehman Malik (Late) Health, Shahid Mansoor Nizami (Late) Health, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, and

others.

