BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St slips as Tesla weighs, investors await economic data

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 09:40pm

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped on Monday on a drag from shares of Tesla, while investors also awaited earning reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week to gauge the strength of consumer spending.

Tesla fell 3.2% in early trade and was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after the electric automaker said it has cut prices in China for some Model Y versions.

The move made the consumer discretionary sector the biggest loser among major S&P 500 sub-indexes, down 0.6%.

Further weighing on sentiment were concerns about China’s highly leveraged property sector after the country’s top private property developer, Country Garden sought to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time, a source said, after suspending trading in 11 onshore bonds.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies also fell, with Alibaba, Baidu Inc and Nio Inc down between 2% and 6%.

Market focus this week will be on quarterly earnings from major U.S. retailers including Walmart and Target. Economic data expected includes retail sales for July as well as industrial production and jobless claims numbers to gauge the direction for U.S. interest rates.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data last week fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, driving up U.S. Treasury yields and weighing on rate-sensitive big technology and growth stocks.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note approached nine-month highs on Monday, last up at 4.21%.

“We’ve been having some intraday swings and so it’s very possible that we’re going to have another. Investors are basically staying on the sidelines until we get the economic news of the week,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Traders see a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will keep its interest rates unchanged next month, betting the central bank will hold them at that level for the rest of the year, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 108.71 points, or 0.31%, at 35,172.69, the S&P 500 was down 10.02 points, or 0.22%, at 4,454.03, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.15 points, or 0.22%, at 13,614.70.

PayPal Holdings added 1.4% after the company named Alex Chriss, a top executive at tax-preparation software firm Intuit, as its new chief executive officer.

AMC Entertainment common shares fell 39.2% after a Delaware judge approved the theater chain’s revised stockholder settlement on Friday. The company’s preferred stock surged 6.2%.

Nikola dropped 10.0% after the company said on Friday it was recalling all the battery-powered electric trucks delivered till date and is suspending sales after a probe into recent fires.

U.S. Steel jumped 23.9% after the steelmaker rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs and said it would review its options.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 93 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St slips as Tesla weighs, investors await economic data

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case after release from Adiala Jail

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil slips as China worries, stronger dollar weigh

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

At least 41 killed in Indian Himalayas as rain triggers landslides

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Read more stories