BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red as China woes linger, oil falls

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 07:22pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as traders considered a slowdown in China, while falling oil prices added to the worries.

China’s new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, even after policymakers cut interest rates and promised to roll out more support for the faltering economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, snapping three sessions of gains, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Sevices losing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Awwal Bank retreated 2.4% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

The Saudi stock market saw some downside risks as traders moved to selling another time, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

“While the latest price corrections have undermined the market’s strength, the main index remained on a positive performance for the year.”

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.3%, with the countyr’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 0.7%.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf’s economy - slipped about 1% as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar, after seven weeks of gains driven by tightening supply from OPEC+ cuts.

In Qatar, the benchmark retreated 0.7%, hit by a 1.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egypt sold 626.4 million euros ($682.34 million) in one-year euro T-bills in an auction at an average yield of 4%, the central bank said on Monday.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.5% to 11,494
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.3% to 9,848
 DUBAI            down 0.1% to 4,059
 QATAR            dropped 0.7% to 11,494
 EGYPT            rose 0.2% to 17,898
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.5% to 1,964
 OMAN             declined 0.5% to 4,762
 KUWAIT           retreated 0.7% to 7,834
==========================================
