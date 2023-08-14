BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy visits Gulf to help expand Yemen truce, launch peace process

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:28pm

WASHINGTON: The US Special Envoy for Yemen will visit the Gulf on Monday “to advance ongoing un-led efforts to expand the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2bn in economic aid

Tim Lenderking “will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, Emirati, Omani and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and launch an inclusive, UN-mediated political process while ensuring continued efforts to ease the economic crisis and suffering of Yemenis,” the department added.

US State Department MENA US envoy gulf states

Comments

1000 characters

US envoy visits Gulf to help expand Yemen truce, launch peace process

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case afte release from Adiala Jail

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil slips as China worries, stronger dollar weigh

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

At least 41 killed in Indian Himalayas as rain triggers landslides

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Read more stories