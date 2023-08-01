BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-6.58%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 57.69 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (4.21%)
FABL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.88%)
OGDC 98.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.87%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.13%)
PPL 76.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.84%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8%)
TPLP 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.35%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 27.4 (0.56%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,279 Increased By 244.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 84.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2bn in economic aid

Reuters Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 12:25pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen’s presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country’s struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fighting with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen has largely stopped over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.

The situation has particularly worsened in Aden and south Yemen since several Houthi drone attacks targeted oil tankers in southern oil terminals, stopping the government exporting crude oil from there.

The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes, the Saudi source said.

It would also encourage dialogue on all sides to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, the source added.

A Yemeni official said the donation would be used to pay government wages, fuel for power plants and food imports.

Yemen’s war is seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which agreed to re-establish ties earlier this year.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, ousted the Saudi-backed government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto control of north Yemen.

They say they are rising up against a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Saudi plans to host talks on Ukraine war: officials

They have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left 80% of Yemen’s population dependent on humanitarian aid.

In April, Saudi and Omani officials held peace talks with the Houthis as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country’s long-running war.

The talks stalled over a mechanism to pay wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to exit the country.

Both sides said further discussions would be held to iron out remaining differences.

Saudi Arabia Iran Yemen MENA Houthis Aden Saudi led military

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2bn in economic aid

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories