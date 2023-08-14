BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by financials and industrials stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.76% at 11,392.22.

John Keells Holdings and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top losers on the index, down 5.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 3.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

Meanwhile, trading volume on the CSE index rose to 137.2 million shares from 75.9 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.01 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.92 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lanka Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

NAB rearrests Parvez Elahi in bribery case afte release from Adiala Jail

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil slips as China worries, stronger dollar weigh

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

At least 41 killed in Indian Himalayas as rain triggers landslides

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Read more stories