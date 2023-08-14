Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.76% at 11,392.22.

John Keells Holdings and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top losers on the index, down 5.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 3.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, trading volume on the CSE index rose to 137.2 million shares from 75.9 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.01 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.92 billion rupees, the data showed.