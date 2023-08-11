Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged down by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 11,596.16.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top losers on the index, down 15.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 75.9 million shares from 129.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.97 million) from 3.54 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 649 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.61 billion rupees, the data showed.