Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 11,596.16
Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 07:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged down by financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 11,596.16.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top losers on the index, down 15.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials rise

Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 75.9 million shares from 129.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.97 million) from 3.54 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 649 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.61 billion rupees, the data showed.

