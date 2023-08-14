BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 02:50pm

KABUL: At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost province on Monday, the province’s media office said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Blast kills 11 during funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

Afghanistan Kabul Islamic State afghanistan blast Afghanistan’s Taliban Khost province

Comments

1000 characters

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

Senate chairman accepts Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s resignation from Parliament

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Read more stories