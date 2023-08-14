Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal on Sunday expressed his displeasure with the appointment of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as the interim prime minister and said that such decisions created “more distance” between his party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“You have nominated such a person as the caretaker prime minister whose appointment has closed the doors of politics for us. Such decisions have created more distance between us and you,” Mengal said in a letter to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

However, in his letter, Mengal also expressed his displeasure with the way the PML-N was preferring alliance with the establishment instead of taking politicians on board.

He said that the “atrocities” committed under military rule, from General Ayub to General Musharraf, were still fresh in people’s minds. “A solution is being sought by consulting the establishment instead of politicians,” he wrote.

He also charged the PML-N of forgetting the “conspiracies and unconstitutional” deeds of the late General Pervez Musharraf (retd), and General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired), former chief of the army staff.

Just day before yesterday, the outgoing PM had expressed pride in being the apple of the establishment’s eye for the past 30 years.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony before the announcement about the country’s caretaker prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that a hybrid system that works for the country’s progress is better.

Moreover, Mengal also criticised some decisions of the outgoing government.

BNP-M Chairman further wrote that renaming the Gwadar Airport after Feroz Khan Noon — a former prime minister — was shocking as Balochistan’s population may not even be aware of his name.

It must be noted; however, that other parties, too, have raised concerns about the latest census.

He took issue with the fact that the Pak-China Gwadar University was being built in Lahore instead of Balochistan.

Mengal in his letter wrote: “Not taking allies into confidence in important decisions will perpetuate mistrust.”

