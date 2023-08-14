Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am
DUBAI: Iran’s oil exports have surpassed the government’s 1.4 million barrels per day target, the head of Iran’s Plan and Budget Organisation said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s oil exports hit 5-year highs as US holds nuclear talks

“Based on Iran’s current budget, the government aims at exporting 1.4 million oil barrels per day, an objective which has now been surpassed thanks to the Oil Ministry’s efforts,” the official said.

Prior to the re-imposition of US sanctions in 2018, Iranian oil exports were about 2.8 million barrels per day.

