People should reject conspirators: COAS

Monitoring Desk Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of the nation and urged the public to reject conspirators fomenting hopelessness.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony of the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on the eve of 14th August - aimed at reviving the pledge for total commitment and unflinching resolve for a bright future for the motherland.

He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the grand vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

Army alive to existing, emerging challenges: COAS

The COAS said that the two-nation theory had been manifest in Muslims of the sub-continent and Pakistani nation.

He urged the Pakistani nation to continue to cherish every day of life as Pakistan was a land of countless opportunities.

“We will continue to rise in line of aspirations of our forefathers and the people of Pakistan for the bright future of coming generations,” Gen Asim Munir vowed.

The army chief said Pakistan had been passing through intriguing times…wherein forces of instability were fighting against the country.

Pakistan COAS Independence Day Pakistan Army Pakistani nation 14 August Pakistan Military Academy COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Azadi Parade

