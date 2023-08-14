BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel ruled out on Sunday a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for the new Saudi envoy to the Palestinians, whose appointment comes as Washington tries to forge formal Israeli relations with Riyadh.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi on Saturday expanded his credentials to include non-resident envoy to the Palestinians.

Israeli deputy says normalisation with Saudis does not appear imminent

A social media post by his embassy in Amman said “consul-general in Jerusalem” was now among Al-Sudairi’s duties. That appeared to correspond with the Palestinians’ long-standing and so-far fruitless goal of founding a state in territories occupied by Israel in a 1967 war, with East Jerusalem as capital.

Israel deems Jerusalem its own capital, a status recognised by the United States under then-President Donald Trump in 2017 but not by other world powers. Israeli authorities bar Palestinian diplomatic activity in the city.

