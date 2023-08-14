BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG Dept takes action against illegal constructions

APP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

LAHORE: A major crackdown has been initiated against unauthorized, illegal constructions and encroachments on the orders of Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir.

More than 51 under-construction commercial and residential buildings have been sealed for being against the approved maps. Even structures built without approved maps are under scrutiny for potential demolition.

Secretary Local Government Dr Arshad Ahmad told media here Sunday that following Minister for Information and Local Governments Amir Mir’s directives, action had been launched against building inspectors involved in facilitating illegal constructions. FIRs have been filed against those engaged in unauthorized construction activities.

He added that basements’ excavation beneath shops on McLeod Road in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone had been stopped. “This measure was taken to avert the risk of collapsing adjoining buildings. This unauthorized work was carried out without any approval. FIRs have also been registered against shop owners by the local government department. The issue of basement encroachments was brought to the forefront through public complaints and subsequently addressed by the provincial minister,” he mentioned.

Notably, the response entailed not only the removal of encroachments but also the reinstatement of excavated soil back into the basements. In the Anarkali Bazaar vicinity, construction on a commercial project that had been initiated without the necessary approvals has been suspended. After the cessation of construction activities and the site’s sealing, FIRs have been formally lodged against the proprietors, he maintained.

He emphasized that unlawful constructions involved not only landowners but also corrupt building inspectors, who aided in these activities. He highlighted that stringent actions would be taken against those involved in giving and receiving bribes in the local government department.

The secretary revealed that action against illegal and unauthorized constructions was being taken on genuine public complaints, and individuals within the corruption network were being added to a blacklist.

Punjab Amir Mir Illegal constructions Punjab Local Government

Comments

1000 characters

LG Dept takes action against illegal constructions

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories