Prices of essential food items witness upward trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food items, including vegetables, sugar, live chicken/meat and others was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Sugar price further increased as available at Rs150/ kilo against the price of Rs145/kilo in the retail market, the survey said.

According to the survey, live chicken prices went up in the retail market as available at Rs410/kilo which was selling at Rs395/ kilo in the previous week. However, the survey said the price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs240/dozen in the retail market.

Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

The flour prices remained unchanged in the local as well as wholesale market. A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market.

One kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs900/kg against the price of Rs800 while one kilo garlic was available at Rs300-350/kg against the price of Rs320/kg in the previous week, the survey noted. Tomatoes were at Rs150/kg while onion was available at Rs80-90/kg in the local market, the survey added. Green pepper at Rs80/kilo, okra Rs80/kilo, and curry Rs40/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/kilo, Eggplant (bringle) Rs90/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs130/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs160/kg.

Similarly, the survey further said one kilo peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, green chilly at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs 100-150/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey. The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

