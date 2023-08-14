BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Pakistan

Kakar cannot hold ‘transparent’ elections: Aimal Wali

NNI Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

QUETTA: Awami National Party (ANP) has raised reservations about the transparency of the elections under the supervision of caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq.

Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan claimed there was no role of PM Sharif and Raja Riaz in the nomination of Anwaarul Haq and added there can be no transparent elections under his supervision?

Aimal added that the caretaker prime minister in 2018 failed to hold free and fair elections and the current caretaker PM is also not different.

He said that elections should be free of any interference as Constitution has been on ventilator since 2018.

Replying a question, the ANP leader said whatever is happening with the PTI chairman is in accordance with the law.

