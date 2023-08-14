BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Independence Day 180-day remission announced for prisoners

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved remission of 180 days for prisoners.

Under the announcement, complete remission has been granted to elderly male prisoners who were awarded life imprisonment and now are 65 years of age or above and have undergone one third of their jail term.

The remission will also be given to those who are under 18 and have undergone one third of their jail term.

Similarly, complete remission has been extended to those female prisoners having an age of 60 years or more and who have spent one third of their sentence in jail.

However, special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in major crimes including espionage, gang rape, murder, kidnapping, bank robbery, and anti-state activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan prisoners Independence Day President Dr Arif Alvi 14 August

Comments

1000 characters

Independence Day 180-day remission announced for prisoners

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories