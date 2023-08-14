BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
SIPS to help bring change in ‘thana’ culture

APP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

LAHORE: To facilitate citizens and protect their properties and lives, model police stations will be set up under the Special Initiative of Police Stations (SIPS) across province, which will help provide complainants with quick relief and change ‘thana’ culture and maintain trust level between the public and police.

Punjab police official sources told APP on Sunday that through establishment of model police stations, the working of Police Department at large would improve in the province.

An official said that under the special initiative, smart policing system would help protect properties and lives of people. He said now no law-abiding citizen would be afraid of visiting the police stations.

