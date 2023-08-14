BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE denies sending weapons to Sudan war

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates Sunday denied a report claiming weapons were found in its aid shipments to refugees of the Sudan war, arguing it “does not take sides” in the conflict.

Fighting since April 15 between the forces of rival Sudanese generals vying for power has killed at least 3,900 people, according to conservative estimates by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Observers say that both army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are supported by foreign powers, with neighbouring Egypt backing Burhan and the UAE providing support for Daglo.

In a statement on Sunday, UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said “the UAE has not supplied arms and ammunition to any of the warring parties in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict”.

A report on Thursday by US publication the Wall Street Journal cited officials in Uganda who said they had discovered weapons on an Emirati aid flight to Sudanese refugees in Chad on June 2.

Hameli “expressed the UAE’s categorical refutation of the claims and allegations in the story”, the statement said. “The UAE does not take sides in the current conflict engulfing Sudan, and seeks an end to the conflict and calls for respecting Sudan’s sovereignty.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, “instead of the food and medical supplies listed on the aircraft’s manifest, Ugandan officials said they found dozens of green plastic crates in the plane’s cargo hold filled with ammunition, assault rifles and other small arms”.

The Ugandan officials told the newspaper the Emirati plane, stopping in Entebbe on the way to its final destination, “was allowed to continue its trip to Amdjarass International Airport in eastern Chad”. The officials later “received orders from their superiors to stop inspecting flights stopping over from the UAE”, according to the report.

uae Sudan weapons Sudan war UAE foreign ministry

Comments

1000 characters

UAE denies sending weapons to Sudan war

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories