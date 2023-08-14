BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Dual degree program by Bandung Institute of Technology Embassy of Indonesia organises session for promotion

APP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad organized an informative session for the promotion of a prestigious dual degree program offered by the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) in collaboration with Coventry University, UK at the National Library of Pakistan.

This innovative partnership aimed to provide Pakistani students with a unique opportunity to acquire world-class education on fully-funded scholarships and expertise from two renowned institutions, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan Adam Tugio expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative initiative stating: “Education is the cornerstone of progress and this dual degree program exemplifies the strong ties between Indonesia and Pakistan. By joining forces with Coventry University, we aim to provide Pakistani students with a global learning experience that equips them with the skills needed to excel in today’s interconnected world.”

Professor Dr Benny Tjahjono, representing Coventry University shared his perspective on the program, “Coventry University is excited to be part of this collaborative effort with ITB.”

He said, “The dual degree program brings together the strengths of two distinguished institutions, offering students a comprehensive and diverse education that transcends borders.”

“We look forward to welcoming Pakistani students and contributing to their academic and personal growth,” he added.

Assistant Professor, Dr Yuliani Dwi Lestari said, “ITB has a long-standing commitment to academic excellence and innovation. Through this dual degree program, we aim to foster a dynamic learning environment where Pakistani students can engage with a global network of peers and professors. This collaboration aligns with our vision to create well-rounded graduates who are equipped to address complex challenges.”

She further said, “Students admitted to this program will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines the academic strengths of both institutions.”

“This program will offer a diverse range of disciplines, including engineering, technology, business, and the sciences.”

“Through this partnership, students will be able to gain valuable insights and perspectives from two distinct academic environments, enhancing their cross-cultural competencies and preparing them for international careers,” she added.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session.

