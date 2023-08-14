BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Independence Day Pledge be made to ensure rule of people: Zardari

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that on the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari said that today the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party renew our pledge to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state according to the ideology of the Quaid-e-Azam, for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought for.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled the dream of Quaid-e-Azam in the form of the 1973 Constitution. Asif Ali Zardari said that dictatorship is actually a terror and in dictatorship no society can develop. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s struggle was for a just and egalitarian society, where humanity is valued, a society free from fear and terror, where there is peace and an atmosphere of patience and tolerance, a society where everyone serves the country according to their potential. This is the way to move forward.

Zardari said that our war against poverty and ignorance is still going on. Pakistan can develop when the people are economically stable. We can join the developed countries of the world. President Zardari said that pledging loyalty to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of the Parliament as the authentic court of the people.

