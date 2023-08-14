FPCCI, UoP join hands for trade research & development cell

PESHAWAR: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar (UoP) agreed on establishing a state of the art ‘Regional Trade Research and Development Cell with the mandate to identify regional trade issues and suggest remedies for onward submission to the government for implementation.

It has been decided during first meeting to accomplish the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia) University of Peshawar.

Those who have attended the meeting were included Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Qazi (Dean/Director Area Study Centre), Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Coordinator FPCCI Peshawar, Dr Mohammad Shafi (Assistant Professor, Area Study Centre, Ahmad Farhan Saeed (Assistant Professor, Area Study Centre) and Sahar Gul (Librarian, Area Study Centre. After meticulous discussion, the participants decided the establishment of the state of the art ‘Regional Trade Research & Development Cell’ in the Area Study Centre with the mandate to identify regional trade issues with Afghanistan, Central Asian States, People’s Republic of China and Russian and suggest remedies for onward submission to the government for implementation.

It has also been decided to establish a digital library / database of trade related issues of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

