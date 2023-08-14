Independence Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm at SAU

HYDERABAD: Independence Day will be celebrated in grand enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University and its constituted colleges and sub-campus, while walk and various speech and sports competitions will also be held and many programs are scheduled by the Rotaract Club, during five different sessions in the main campus, the Vice Chancellor will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of University, here on Saturday, the Independence Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm in University and its affiliated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and sub-campus Umerkot and the schedule of activities in this regard has been announced.

‘A Salam Pakistan rally’ will be held from the Faculty of Crop Production to the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Monday at 7:30 am in which Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and a large number of teachers, officers and students will participate.

At 7.55am in colleges and sub-campus including the main campus, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Principals of colleges Dr. Sultan Maitlo and Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah, deans, registrar, teachers, academic and administrative heads, and the national flag will be hoisted during separate ceremonies in front of the four institutions along with the staff. While the National Anthem will be played at 8 o’clock, the students of Bukhari Model High School of the University Residential Colony will give speeches on the freedom of Pakistan and the students will sing the national songs at Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall.

The President and General Secretary of Rotaract Club established in the university will also address, after the establishment of Rotaract Club, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri will address the teachers and students, while special prayers will be offered for the prosperity and development of the country. Later the new extension academic block of Bukhari Model High School will be inaugurated.

Teachers, staff and students will plant the saplings during the Independence Day plantation drive at Village Ram Nagar near Tando Allahyar and the exhibition hockey match will be played at the university hockey ground at 4.30 pm and the Independence Day football match will be played at 5.30 pm at the football ground.

