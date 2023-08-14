BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Bilawal for supremacy of constitution, parliament

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on the Independence Day, has urged the nation that we should all work together to end the hatred and division from the society, and work hard to make Pakistan a country that other nations of the world can give examples of its democracy and prosperity.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged his commitment that the PPP would continue to play its full role for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, economic equality, social justice and national harmony in the country, and will ensure that no citizen is deprived of the fruits of freedom.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, in his message, has extended greetings to the nation on Independence Day and expressed good wishes for all Pakistanis. He said that today is the day to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions who struggled for freedom under his leadership and made sacrifices. “August 14 symbolizes making the impossible possible through peaceful political and democratic struggle,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Day is also the occasion to ask ourselves whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all the goals that our founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment. “In the light of the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, we still have a long way to go and work hard to establish a strong federal democratic state and a society based on tolerance and equality,” he continued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

