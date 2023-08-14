2,468 villages included in special development initiative

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a significant decision to launch the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gae’ [Now Villages Will Shine] programme in 2,468 villages across the province, aimed at bringing urban-style facilities to rural areas.

The initiative seeks to improve lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organized system for supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at people’s doorstep, official sources told APP. Mohsin has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring successful implementation of the initiative.