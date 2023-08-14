PBF felicitates Kakar as caretaker PM

QUETTA: The leadership of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on the appointment as 8th interim Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Chairman PBF Balochistan chapter Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairpersons PBF Zubaida Jalal and Sana Durrani, Secretary General Bashir Agha and district presidents of PBF Balochistan hoped that Prime Minister Kakar would now prioritise some of the urgent economic issues being faced by the country and pay special attention to the problems being suffered by the business & industrial community of Balochistan since long.

They advised the Prime Minister to come up an effective mechanism which must ensure that every single decision or policy which directly or indirectly affects trade and industry should be devised in consultation with the business and industrial community.

They were of the opinion that the federal government has to pay attention towards some of the most pressing issues of Balochistan, particularly improving the infrastructure of Quetta and Gwadar.

In order to ensure sustainable economic prosperity, the caretaker federal government has to review all the policies so that the sense of deprivation felt by Balochistan may be negated.

They stressed that PM Kakar must gather a team of economic experts, reliable and honest members of business community, who have absolute know-how of the issues from different sectors of the economy.

This step would certainly create a win-win situation and would be warmly welcomed by the entire business and industrial community of Pakistan as it was in the larger interest of the country, they added.

