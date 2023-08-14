BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Growing inflation making life miserable for the poor: PDP

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI: Growing price hike has made miserable the lives of millions of poor families but the government is not interested to reduce the inflation pressure to give them some breathing space, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here.

He said the food inflation has broken all previous records. The rates of wheat flour, rice, sugar, vegetables and other eatables are rising constantly and going out of the reach of low income people. Tariffs of gas and electricity and prices of petroleum products are also skyrocketing making life even tougher for Pakistanis. Sadly, the government is not interested in resolving this crucial issue.

He said more than half of our budget is being devoured by our external loans and their interest. However, ‘agents’ of the international lending institutions in the corridors of powers are bent to take more loans and further tighten the debt trap around the necks of Pakistanis.

He said no country has ever thrived on loans in the history of world. He said the loan trap sucks our resources and fuels poverty, hunger and diseases in our country.

