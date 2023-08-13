BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Aug 13, 2023
Pakistan

President approves remission for prisoners on Independence Day

  • Sentences being reduced under Article 45 of the Constitution
APP Published 13 Aug, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi approved remission of 180 days for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, said a statement from the President’s House.

The Sentences of those prisoners would be remitted who were serving life sentences.

“Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similarly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remission,” said the statement.

Prisoners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sentences would also get remission in sentences.

However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities, and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.

