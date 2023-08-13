BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Up to Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

  • As international oil prices kept rising during the last 15 days, the government may raise rates by Rs14 per litre petrol and Rs24 per litre high speed diesel (HSD)
Recorder Report Published August 13, 2023 Updated August 13, 2023 07:58pm

ISLAMABAD: As global commodity price rise, Pakistan may raise petroleum prices by Rs14 to Rs24 per litre by the next bi-monthly review (August 16-31).

As the international oil prices kept rising during the last 15 days, the government may raise rates by Rs14 per litre petrol and Rs24 per litre high speed diesel (HSD).

The government has already hiked petrol and HSD prices by nearly Rs20 with effect from August 1, 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan conditions forced the government to pass on rising international commodity prices to local consumers.

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Over the past two weeks, refined product prices have risen by $13 per barrel to $111 per barrel, and petrol prices have climbed by $7 per barrel to $97 per barrel.

The government is charging Rs 55 petroleum levy on petrol and Rs 50 per litre on HSD. Potential price rise may affect August inflation.

Usman Aug 13, 2023 12:25pm
Keep increasing .we need to reduce its usage.right now we are begging world wide and spending on diesel and petrol.
Johnny Walker Aug 13, 2023 02:33pm
Mr. Musadick, whatever happened to cheap Russian oil which was supposed to bring down prices of refined products? You made many tall claims. Now Pakistan Refinery has refused to process any further Russian crude as it is producing large amounts of furnace oil and very little petrol, diesel and jet fuel. The cost of these refined products is much higher than the same being produced from Arab crude. This was predicted by many experts but you ignored their advice. What a shameful act of wasting precious FX.
Black Label Aug 13, 2023 03:23pm
@Johnny Walker, the inventor of the idea to to blamed equally, who went to Russia to make the deal.
Abdullah Aug 13, 2023 06:32pm
Whats wrong with it.why shoukd the poor subsidise the rich with there taxes.increase it.
Ahsan Rauf Aug 13, 2023 07:06pm
since 75 years we haven't been able to upgrade our refineries and incentives our buisness men so that we have refineries which can break FURNACE oil to diesel and petrol as 30 to 40 % FO is generated per barrel and for russian oil it is 50 % . This furnace oil is selling in loss in international market .We only label our business men thief's. we give a lot of incentives to foreign buisness men yet they don't come .Give incentives to your business men and don't label them thief until you have othe practical economical solution
