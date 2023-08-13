BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
UBG hails selection of Kakar as caretaker PM

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

KARACHI: United Business Group (UBG) expressed its contentment and support for the consensus decision to appoint Anwarul Haq Kakar, a prominent leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, as the caretaker Prime Minister.

UBG President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, UBG’s Presidential Candidate in FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Firoz, Chairman of Sindh Region Khalid Tawab, Secretary General of Sindh, Hanif Gohar, along with Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Malik Sohail Hussain, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Moomin Ali Malik, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sami Khan, Ahmed Chinoy, Tariq Halim, Shakeel Dhingra, and other distinguished leaders jointly extend their heartiest congratulations to Anwar Haq Kakar on his appointment as the caretaker Prime Minister.

They convey their conviction that just as Anwarul Haq Kakar’s selection was made unanimously, the country’s political parties will rally behind the caretaker Prime Minister during these challenging economic times faced by Pakistan and its business community.

UBG leaders also acknowledge the significance of electing a caretaker Prime Minister from a smaller province and underscore the positive aspect of consensus reached by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader on Kakar’s name.

President of UBG, Zubair Tufail, noted that the designated Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, was elected as an independent member of the Senate in March 2018. His term, spanning six years, will conclude in March 2024.

With an extensive background that includes chairing the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, as well as contributing to committees on Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, it is believed that his rich experience will aid in resolving challenges faced by Pakistan’s commercial and industrial sectors, ensuring seamless continuity in the nation’s production processes.

