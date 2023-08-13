Judicial remand of Khadija, others extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PTI women workers Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, Sanam Javed and Afshan Tariq till August 26 in the Corpus Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the jail officials produced the women suspects before the court and the investigating officer sought more time to file a complete challan against them.

The court allowed the police request and extended the judicial remand of the suspects till the next hearing.

The court also sent a PTI social media activist, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, to jail for her identification parade in a case of burning police vehicles. The court directed the police to produce the suspect again before the court after completion of the identity parade within 14 days.

