Russia’s Shoigu inspects Northern Fleet, warships sent to Arctic

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected remote Arctic garrisons of the Northern Fleet, the ministry said on Saturday, as a detachment of warships was sent to the Arctic Ocean to perform tasks.

Shoigu inspected the military infrastructure as well as “readiness for actions to protect and defend critical facilities”, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

A detachment of warships, including the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky and the rescue tug Altai went to the Arctic, the ministry said.

It was not clear when Shoigu visited the fleet. It started military training on Friday aimed at working out actions to protect Russia’s sovereignty in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, the fleet said.

As part of combat training, MiG-31 fighter-interceptors performed air defence, air reconnaissance and cover for troops and forces operating in the Arctic zone, the ministry said.