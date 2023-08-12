Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:**

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz announced for paramedics who lost their lives during Covid-19

Read here for details.

KSE-100 closes with over 600-point gain on MSCI additions

Read here for details.

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Read here for details.

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Read here for details.

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

Read here for details.

Gold prices decline Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Read here for details.

Tarbela Dam fills to maximum conservation level of 1,550 feet

Read here for details.

Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM Murad’s advice

Read here for details.

No problem with decision: Dar

Read here for details.