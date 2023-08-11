BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

  • Premier and the opposition leader are set to meet again today to finalise the candidate
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 06:27pm
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz to propose a name for the appointment of caretaker premier by tomorrow (August 12).

The prime minister and the opposition leader began meetings to finalise the candidate for the interim premier after the dissolution of the assembly on August 9. The first meeting was held on Thursday, with six names under discussion.

The two dignitaries will meet again today to discuss selecting a name for the post.

During their meeting on Thursday, they had failed to decide on a name and had decided to meet again on Friday (today). Riaz had said he would deliberate on the names the PM gave, and similarly, the PM was to go through the names he gave.

Riaz refused to comment on the names being discussed in the media, saying that during the meeting, they agreed not to disclose the names being considered for the top post publicly.

Three names have been proposed: Former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani and former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani were nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s name was given by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, no public announcement was made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in this regard.

The National Assembly was dissolved by President Dr Arif Alvi at midnight on Wednesday under Article 58(1) on the advice of the prime minister.

The following day, Shehbaz formally invited Raja Riaz for a meeting to discuss caretaker PM names.

The process to appoint a caretaker PM is to be conducted under Article 224-A of the Constitution, which will usher in an interim government to oversee elections.

Pakistan PM house PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Aug 11, 2023 02:24pm
The eyewash continues. Boots conducting the circus clowns.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

RMS Limited intends to acquire Escorts Investment Bank

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Read more stories