Tarbela Dam fills to maximum conservation level of 1,550 feet

The mega water reservoir of Tarbela has been filled to its maximum level of 1,550 feet above mean sea level, resulting in 5.809 million acre-feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which is a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come, APP reported.

Tarbela Dam is considered an iconic project for the contribution it has been making towards the development of Pakistan by releasing the stored water for agriculture mitigating floods and providing low-cost Hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.809 MAF. Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generating facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4,888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6,418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,402 feet, present level 1,550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,238.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 7.050 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.