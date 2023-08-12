No problem with decision: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ishaq Dar has said that there is no problem with the decision invalidating the Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023.

In an informal conversation with journalists on Friday, he said that they would decide political and legal strategy with regard to the verdict. “The decision on return of Nawaz Sharif will be made with consultation,” he added.

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Ishaq Dar said that he had kept himself away from the consultative process of the appointment of the prime minister. “Pakistan needs continuity of the policies. Whosoever is appointed the caretaker prime minister he should knowledge of the current conditions,” he added.

He said that there was no legal hurdle in the appointment of a senator as the caretaker prime minister or a minister. “The general elections will be held under the new census,” he maintained.