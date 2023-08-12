BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No problem with decision: Dar

NNI Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ishaq Dar has said that there is no problem with the decision invalidating the Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023.

In an informal conversation with journalists on Friday, he said that they would decide political and legal strategy with regard to the verdict. “The decision on return of Nawaz Sharif will be made with consultation,” he added.

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Ishaq Dar said that he had kept himself away from the consultative process of the appointment of the prime minister. “Pakistan needs continuity of the policies. Whosoever is appointed the caretaker prime minister he should knowledge of the current conditions,” he added.

He said that there was no legal hurdle in the appointment of a senator as the caretaker prime minister or a minister. “The general elections will be held under the new census,” he maintained.

elections Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar PMLN Appointment of interim PM General elections SC (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 caretaker PM

Comments

1000 characters

No problem with decision: Dar

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories