Gold prices decline Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs400 per tola on Friday, after witnessing gains for last two days.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs222,400 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs343 to Rs190,672.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs600 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $4 to $1,918 per ounce on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.