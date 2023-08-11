BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz announced for paramedics who lost their lives during Covid-19

  • PM Shehbaz says the whole nation will remain indebted to those dutiful doctors and frontline health workers
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (posthumously) to the doctors and health workers who lost their lives during Covid-19, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement on Friday, the prime minister paid glowing tributes to the doctors and the front line workers for their services during Covid-19.

“Those sons and daughters of the country died from the deadly pandemic while fulfilling their responsibilities,” he said.

PAF lady doctor dies of Covid-19

Shehbaz said the whole nation would remain indebted to the dutiful doctors and frontline health workers.

“The families of those doctors and frontline health workers are the pride of the nation.”

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously will be conferred upon eighty-one doctors from Punjab, eighty-seven from Sindh, twenty-three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Balochistan, four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one doctor from Gilgit and Islamabad for their hard work and dedication to save people’s lives during Corona pandemic.

Fifty-nine nurses and frontline health workers from across Pakistan will also be honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously for saving lives of the people without caring about their lives during the Corona epidemic.

