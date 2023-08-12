Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz to ask them to propose a suitable person for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister not later than 12th August 2023 (before 2400 hrs).

According to the letter: “Under proviso to Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, President appoints caretaker prime minister in consultation with Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly. Under Article 224A of Constitution, Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly are required to propose name of a person for appointment of caretaker Prime Minister within three days of dissolution of National Assembly.”

The letter further describes as “Prime Minister advised me vide U.O NO. 2438/2023 dated 09th August, 2023 for dissolution of National Assembly under Article 58 (1) of the Constitution. I approved advice of the Prime Minister and dissolved National Assembly on 09th August, 2023.”’

The letter says, as provided in Article 224(1A) of the constitution of Pakistan, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for the appointment of caretaker prime minister not later than 12th August 2023.

