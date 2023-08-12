BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Business & Finance

Sindh ST e-deposits, e-filing of returns for Jul: deadline extended

Published 12 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for e-deposit of Sindh sales tax and e-filing of returns for the tax period of July 2023.

As per a notification issued by the SRB, the last date for e-deposit of Sindh sales tax for July 2023 has been extended till August 17, 2023. Additionally, the last date for e-filing sales tax returns (Form SST-03 or SSTW-03) for the tax period of July 2023 has also been extended till August 21, 2023.

The notification said that the extensions have been granted under Section 81 of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011 and it applies to all registered persons under the Sindh sales tax law, including withholding agents covered by the Sindh Sales Tax Special Procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014.

