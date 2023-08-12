BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
6 parties: ECP publishes intraparty election certificates

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has published the intraparty election certificates of six political parties— including three political parties newly enlisted with the electoral body— as the total number of political parties enlisted with the commission now reaches 171.

Through separate notifications issued on Friday, the ECP has notified having published the intraparty polls certificates of these political parties: Tehreek Tabdili Nizam Pakistan, Aam Awam Party, Front National (Pakistan), Hassar-e-Muslim, Apni Party Pakistan and Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan.

Of these parties, Hassar-e-Muslim, Apni Party Pakistan and Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan are the newly listed political parties.

Section 208 of Elections Act 2017 deals with the intraparty elections.

It provides that the office-bearers of a political party at the federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable, shall be elected periodically in accordance with the constitution of the political party: Provided that a period, not exceeding five years, shall intervene between any two elections.

This section also states that a member of a political party shall, subject to the provisions of the constitution of the political party, be provided with an equal opportunity of contesting election for any political party office.

Also, all members of the political party at the federal, provincial and local levels shall constitute the Electoral College for election of the party general council at the respective levels, the Section 208 states.

It further provides that political party shall publish the updated list of its central office-bearers and executive committee members on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it, to the commission.

Section 209(3) of the Elections Act 2017 says, the commission shall, within seven days from the receipt of the certificate of a political party – publish the certificate on its website.

Section 158(2) of Election Rules 2017 states that the commission shall, after satisfying itself that the certificate fulfils the requirements of Sections 208 and 209, publish the certificate including the details of election in the official gazette.

