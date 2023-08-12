Litong Group, GUARD agree to cultivate chilli on 200,000 acres of land

LAHORE: China’s Litong Group, a leading food company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guard Agricultural Research and Services (GUARD) to bring 200,000 acres of land under Chilli cultivation in a phased programme in Pakistan.

Both the companies will also make joint efforts to promote chilli seed breeding, chilli crop production and carrying out research to develop high-quality chilli seeds suitable to the local agricultural environment.

The document was signed today between both the companies and Chen Changwei inked it on behalf of the Litong Group and by Shahzad Ali Malik on behalf of the Guard Agricultural Research and Services.

