Mega water reservoirs likely to reach maximum capacity

LAHORE: The mega water reservoirs in the country are set to attain maximum level in terms of capacity and height amidst no immediate chance of floods in the country.

According to sources, Tarbela has been filled to its maximum level of 1550 feet above mean sea level, resulting in 5.809 million acre feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which is a good omen for agriculture and Hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come.

Tarbela Dam is considered an iconic project for the contribution it has been making towards development of Pakistan by releasing the stored water for agricultural mitigating floods and providing low-cost Hydel electricity to the National Grid. Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.809 MAF.

Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generating facility in Pakistan with installed capacity of 4888 megawatt (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Tarbela is receiving 215,800 cusecs water while the authorities are releasing the same cusecs of water on daily basis. This dam was reported as seven feet empty last year. Meanwhile, Mangla Dam has been filled 96% and the concerned authorities are releasing 10,000 cusecs water at present to generate electricity and to meet agriculture needs. Sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) hoped that the dam would attain maximum level by 14th of August when fresh westerly waves are likely to shower in the hilly areas. Mangla is short of half feet to attain its peak after 2021. Mangla had attained a height of 1166 feet last year against its total height of 1242 feet.

So far as River Ravi is concerned, a total of 16700 cusecs water is passing through the point of Jassar, followed by 52680 cusecs at Ganda Singh on River Sutlej. Sources said the water level is straight so far and no major threat of flood is there in the near future.

Water flow on Jhelum River is 30,000 cusecs with decreasing trends while it is 83236 cusecs at Head Marala on River Chenab with straight trends. So far as Noshehra on River Kabul is concerned, the present flow is reported as 45700 cusecs with decreasing trend.

Meanwhile, a fresh system is set to create in between 14th and 15th of August that would fetch more rain, particularly in the hilly areas. However, there is no imminent threat of flood in the rivers, sources added.

