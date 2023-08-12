BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
NIMA-Karachi explores importance of Maritime Law

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA)-Karachi, a leading platform for maritime research and discussions hosted a thought-provoking event centered on the "Importance and Implications of Maritime Law” on 10th August.

The event’s proceedings commenced with the opening address by Vice Admiral Ahmed SaeedHI (retd), Director General, National Institute of Maritime Affairs, who welcomed all the participants and highlighted the significance of the discourse.

The event brought together distinguished speakers Alex Lawson Asst. Professor and a Law expert and M Moazzam Khan Technical Advisor WWF and various discussants comprising legal experts, maritime professionals, scholars, and policymakers to engage in a comprehensive dialogue about the critical role of maritime law in shaping the global maritime landscape.

The maritime domain plays a pivotal role in the world economy, carrying over 80 percent of global trade through its vast network of shipping routes. With such economic significance, the legal framework that governs maritime activities holds paramount importance.

The event delved into various dimensions of maritime law, including international conventions, national regulations, environmental protection, fishing, and security measures.

During the event, the experts shed light on the significance of international agreements and conventions such as UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) in establishing a comprehensive legal framework for maritime activities.

The event also highlighted the importance of legal frameworks in ensuring maritime security against piracy, terrorism, and illicit trafficking. Discussions included the use of force at sea, piracy laws, and international cooperation in combating maritime threats.

