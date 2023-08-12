BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

75 years of Pak-US relations: Reception to honour issuance of commemorative stamp

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The US Mission to Pakistan culminated its year-long campaign marking 75 years of relations with Pakistan with a reception to honour Pakistan’s issuance of a commemorative stamp.

The event was held at the US ambassador’s residence and included chief guest Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, as well as, other prominent figures from Pakistan’s government, academia, and civil society.

According to a statement of the US Embassy, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, highlighted the long friendship saying, “this stamp, which highlights both country’s symbols of freedom, not only marks the first 75 years of friendship, but manifests a vision for our future partnership in many arenas of shared purpose. It shows that we can accomplish great things when we work together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Dr Majeed said that Pakistan values its long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States, adding that “the US has been our key economic and developmental partner for over seven decades.”

The ambassador and foreign secretary signed specially designed commemorative envelopes, or first day covers, along with the stamp.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Donald Blome Pak US relations Dr Asad Majeed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

75 years of Pak-US relations: Reception to honour issuance of commemorative stamp

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories