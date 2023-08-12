75 years of Pak-US relations: Reception to honour issuance of commemorative stamp

ISLAMABAD: The US Mission to Pakistan culminated its year-long campaign marking 75 years of relations with Pakistan with a reception to honour Pakistan’s issuance of a commemorative stamp.

The event was held at the US ambassador’s residence and included chief guest Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, as well as, other prominent figures from Pakistan’s government, academia, and civil society.

According to a statement of the US Embassy, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, highlighted the long friendship saying, “this stamp, which highlights both country’s symbols of freedom, not only marks the first 75 years of friendship, but manifests a vision for our future partnership in many arenas of shared purpose. It shows that we can accomplish great things when we work together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Dr Majeed said that Pakistan values its long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States, adding that “the US has been our key economic and developmental partner for over seven decades.”

The ambassador and foreign secretary signed specially designed commemorative envelopes, or first day covers, along with the stamp.

