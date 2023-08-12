Annual grant: Sharjeel presents cheque to KPC president Sarbazi

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, handed over a check worth Rs5 crores to Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Karachi Press Club, during a ceremony held at the Sindh Assembly.

This grant, provided by the Sindh government, serves as an annual contribution to the Karachi Press Club.

In attendance at the event were Provincial Minister of Local Government Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla; Member of the Sindh Assembly, Owais Qadir Shah; Director of Information Administration, Muhammad Yousif Kabooro; Director of Press Information, Hassan Asghar Naqvi and former President of the Karachi Press Club, Fazil Jamili.

Sharjeel said the Sindh government has taken historic strides to support journalists. These initiatives encompass providing residential plots for journalists, extending financial aid for their medical treatment and offering grants to journalistic organizations and press clubs.

He further emphasized that the Sindh government has been proactive in enacting legislation to safeguard journalists. The establishment and active operation of the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners underscore this commitment.

During the event, Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Karachi Press Club, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, including Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the entire team at the Information Department. He commended their exemplary collaboration and thanked the Sindh government for its generous grant to journalists, journalistic organizations and the press club.

