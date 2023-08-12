Sindh cabinet bans recruitment during tenure of caretaker govt

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over his farewell cabinet meeting at Chief Minister House, said that he, his cabinet members, and all the MPAs of his party were going back to the people with dignity and respect because they stood by them at a difficult time and served them to the best of their abilities.

The meeting was attended by all the ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, and others.

Shah said that at the start of his government tenure in 2018, the federal government of (PTI) was not ready to cooperate and it tried to destabilise the PPP government in Sindh. He added that under the guidance of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he kept serving our people steadfastly.

Shah said that conspiracies from the federal government were still in progress when the fatal pandemic of COVID-19 hit hard. “It created a wave of fear and insecurity among the people,” he said and added that his government took concrete steps to face the situation and save the people.

He said that the province was still surviving the COVID losses when the floods of 2022 swept almost across the province. “I had almost lost hope to drain out such a deluge but the cabinet members, party workers, and the leadership supported me and finally the water was drained out and new wheat crop was sown,” he said.

Murad Shah said we have harvested the bumper crop and achieved more than our requirement and now a record cotton crop is being reaped. “We all, the party leadership, ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, MPAs, and party workers, stood shoulder by shoulder with the flood-affected people,” he said and added that the houses destroyed by the floods were being reconstructed along with giving the title of the land to the affected people.

The chief minister thanked his cabinet members, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and former chief secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah for their support and cooperation. He also thanked the secretaries, heads of provincial government institutions, staff of the CM House, and everyone who worked with him during his tenure.

The provincial cabinet members lauded the chief minister for his performance. The cabinet; however, decided to impose a ban on recruitment, except for the recruitment process being carried out by the Sindh Public Service Commission and necessary recruitment in the developed project launched with the assistance of donor agencies.