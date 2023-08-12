KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 11, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
413,873,861 258,363,077 18,495,132,556 11,136,274,031
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,592,046,880 (1,507,203,629) 84,843,251
Local Individuals 11,471,023,412 (12,535,944,920) (1,064,921,507)
Local Corporates 8,687,003,923 (7,706,925,667) 980,078,256
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments